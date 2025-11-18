Despite unfair conditions, elections remain solution for political crisis in Serbia

BELGRADE – Elections are indeed the most realistic way for Serbia to overcome its current political crisis, but under unfair conditions they could also deepen existing divisions, participants concluded at the panel “Serbia’s Moment of Truth: Can Justice Prevail?” held at the Belgrade Security Conference (BSC).

Student Aleksa Simić said that the success of the student protests stemmed from the fact that students are not a traditional political actor in Serbia and from the public’s loss of trust in the courts and parliament.

“Students emerged as young people fighting for justice, guided by sincere intentions rather than a hunger for power. Our goal is not just a change of government, but a genuinely better future,” Simić said.

Speaking about the period after a change in government, Simić said he expected a more democratic society, with thousands of young people who are ready to take part in everyday political life and accept responsibility for what happens in the country.

Asked about the student electoral list, Simić reiterated that it exists and that they have contacted people listed on it, but that they will not discuss it before elections are called, so as not to be targeted.

Former rector of the University of Belgrade Ivanka Popović said that a fragile democracy, the absence of dialogue, and the collapse of institutions had all contributed to the situation in which a tragedy “that never had to happen” awakened citizens and made them aware that no one is safe.

“The academic community, together with active citizens, has a key role to play in future changes,” Popović stressed, adding that knowledge will be essential for rebuilding institutions.

Maja Stojanović, Executive Director of Civic Initiatives, spoke with admiration about the young people who managed to unite the country. She emphasized the role of civil society in providing legal support and noted that the most effective strategy for cooperation among different actors is for each to contribute with their strengths. She described the recent elections for the REM Council as a tangible victory for democratic forces.

Vice President of the Party of Freedom and Justice (SSP) Borko Stefanović said that Serbia is currently experiencing a peaceful and smart revolution aimed at creating a society based on the rule of law.

He argued that the time has come for Europe to understand that the regime in Belgrade has no intention of joining the European Union. According to him, the current regime belongs to the past, and the only question is whether the transition will unfold peacefully and civilly, or whether those in power will opt for a “dark scenario.”

He added that nobody on the political scene, including the students, believes the upcoming elections will be ordinary. “The next elections will be a battle for life and air,” Stefanović said.

He stressed that citizens must receive a clear answer about what opposition actors want Serbia to become and in which direction it should move.

“We in the Party of Freedom and Justice, and I am sure colleagues in other opposition parties agree, want a normal, democratic Serbia with rule of law and basic freedoms for citizens, without dictatorship. Some people will have to go through lustration. I don’t like the term, but we must determine who has taken this country away from its people, who has captured the media and institutions,” Stefanović said.

MP from the Green–Left Front (ZLF) Radomir Lazović said at the panel that elections could be a solution to Serbia’s social, political, and soon economic crisis, but warned that in an extremely polarized society like Serbia, they could also deepen the crisis “if electoral fraud is even greater than before.”

“I am certain the elections will not be fair. Our position is that there must be coordination among all organizations fighting against the regime and corruption. We need a dialogue about how we are going to fight this together-students, civil society, political parties,” he said.

He added that the three key questions for these actors are how to reach elections, that is, how to pressure President Vučić to call them, how to win them if everyone agrees there will be election fraud, and how to protect people from attacks by the authorities.

“All of this requires coordination. I am not sure change is guaranteed or that everything will turn out fine. I think the dark side is not sitting idle. Things are at a breaking point right now, and I wouldn’t say success is assured. I am worried whether we will seize this opportunity, because the dark side will try to divide us. The key lies in cooperation and coordination,” Lazović concluded.