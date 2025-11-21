Kosovo risks losing funds from the EU’s Growth Plan

PRISTINA – President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani called an early parliamentary election this week, after the inability of the parties to agree on a majority. The dissolution of the parliament means that it will not be able to ratify the agreements on the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, putting Kosovo at risk of losing some of the funding from this Instrument.

According to the Reform Monitor platform, as of October 2025, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina remain the only two countries in the region not to ratify the Facility and Loan agreements with the EU, which is a necessary step for the distribution of funds.

In a statement to Koha, a European Commission Spokesperson expressed regret that Kosovo did not ratify the agreement and reminded that this is a necessary step before a country can submit requests for payments from the Growth Plan.

Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia have submitted requests for payments earlier this year, and the European Commission has approved the disbursement of funds for the first three countries. Serbia is still waiting for the decision from Brussels.

If Kosovo does not submit the requests on time – and some of the deadlines are expiring next year – it could lose a part of the 882 million euros from the Growth Plan earmarked for the country. These funds would then be redistributed to other countries, KoSSev reports.