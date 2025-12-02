Rutte: NATO calls on Serbia to ensure accountability for Banjska attack

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said today that the Alliance has been calling for more than two years for accountability to be established for the armed incident in Banjska and the 2023 attack on KFOR personnel in Zvečan, FoNet reports.

“Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told me he will work on that. We expect the Serbian authorities to play their role,” Rutte stated.

He told reporters that NATO is closely monitoring the dialogue on normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina.

“NATO is indirectly involved in this through KFOR. We are trying to assist as much as we can,” Rutte said at Alliance headquarters.