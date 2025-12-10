Sandro Gozi – Recipient of the annual European Western Balkans Award

BRUSSELS – The European Western Balkans portal has presented its annual European Western Balkans Award for the Contribution to the European Integration of the Region to Sandro Gozi, Member of the European Parliament and Secretary-General of the European Democratic Party.

The European Western Balkans Award recognises Sandro Gozi’s principled and long-standing advocacy for the enlargement of the European Union to the Western Balkans, including his contribution as the European Parliament Rapporteur on the institutional consequences of EU enlargement, as well as his broader efforts to promote European values and support democratic reforms in the region’s candidate countries.

Gozi’s report on the institutional consequences of the EU enlargement negotiations, adopted by the European Parliament in October 2025, calls on the Union to fully utilise the flexibilities of the current Treaties and to consider potential targeted Treaty changes where necessary, with the objective of advancing pre-enlargement reforms and strengthening the Union’s institutional resilience.

Beyond his institutional work, MEP Gozi has, over the past year been a rare but strong voice in support of democratic processes in the Western Balkans, particularly the student and civic protests in Serbia, helping to maintain the visibility of democratic struggles in the region.

“Gozi’s engagement highlights the importance of European policymakers speaking out in defence of democracy and citizens’ rights. I hope this award motivates him to continue championing democracy in the region and encourages others in the EU to take a more active role in supporting democratic developments in the Western Balkans“, said Nemanja Todorović Štiplija, Editor-in-Chief of European Western Balkans.

Member of the European Parliament Sandro Gozi stated this award will reinforce his commitment to a Union that includes, not excludes, its closest neighbours.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the 2025 European Western Balkans Award. This recognition is not just for me, but for all those who believe that Europe is stronger when it is united, open and committed to the rule of law. The Western Balkans belong in the European family, and this includes supporting democratic forces in countries like Serbia, where progress requires genuine respect for institutions and fundamental freedoms”, Gozi stated.

He said that, as Parliament Rapporteur on the institutional consequences of enlargement, he remained convinced that we must reform the Union to unify Europe and prepare both the EU and the candidate countries for a more powerful, more effective and more democratic Union.

‘I will continue working with partners across the region to advance reforms and stand by those who defend European values despite political pressure. Thank you for this award, which reinforces my commitment to a Union that includes, not excludes, its closest neighbours”, MEP Gozi said.

The European Western Balkans portal has been awarding individuals and organisations for their contribution to the European integration of the region since 2019, when the award was established to mark the fifth anniversary of the portal. Previous recipients are Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov (2019), MEP Tanja Fajon (2020), the Regional Cooperation Council (2021), MEP Terry Reintke (2022), France’s and Germany’s Ministers for Europe, Laurence Boone and Anna Lührmann (2023), as well as the Government of Montenegro (2024).

The European Western Balkans Award has become a recognised symbol of commitment to European values, democratic principles and the vision of a united and inclusive Europe.