Kallas and Kos call on BiH to stay the course towards EU membership

BRUSSELS – On the 30th anniversary of the official signing of the Dayton Agreement, which ended the three-year war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos issued a statement noting that the agreement “brought an end to one of Europe’s darkest chapters and secured a peace that endures to this day.”

In their joint statement, they pointed out that, even 30 years later, there are unresolved challenges from the past for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Yet, thirty years on, there are unresolved challenges from the past in Bosnia and Herzegovina. While this year has presented political hurdles, the country has remained resilient. Staying the course towards EU membership, as a united, sovereign country in a stable and secure region, must remain the ultimate goal”, they stated.

In a joint statement, they added that all political leaders should on the reforms needed to move forward.

“The EU stands ready to ensure peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our military operation, EUFOR Althea, remains indispensable for this. Thirty years after Dayton, Bosnia and Herzegovina must seize the opportunity to shape its EU future”, statement concludes.