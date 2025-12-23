Montenegro lifts the suspension of the visa-free regime for Turkish citizens

PODGORICA – Today, the Government of Montenegro decided to lift the temporary suspension of the visa-free regime for citizens of Turkey, while reducing the permitted length of stay from 90 to 30 days. According to the announcement, this is a measure to prevent illegal migration and to align with the visa policy of the European Union.

The Government stated that the cooperation with the Turkish authorities had been enhanced, alongside the implementation of strengthened security and migration checks.

“A more restrictive visa and migration policy is being applied with the aim of preventing illegal migration and strengthening control over the entry and stay of foreign nationals. The Cabinet members noted that the Ministry of the Interior and the Police Directorate have implemented all activities envisaged by the conclusions of the National Security Council related to illegal migration”, the press release notes.

The Government stressed that the decision forms part of a broader package of measures to align Montenegro’s visa policy with that of the European Union, “which also includes adjustments to the visa policy towards third countries, in this case Azerbaijan, which will be aligned by 15 January”.

“In order to fulfil its obligations related to EU membership, the Government of Montenegro will continue activities in the coming period aimed at full alignment with the visa policy of the European Union”, the press release states.

On 27 October this year, the Government of Montenegro decided to temporarily suspend the visa-free regime for Turkish citizens. The decision followed an incident in a nightclub in the Podgorica neighbourhood Zabjelo, which resulted in the detention of 45 people. Two of them, a Turkish citizen and an Azerbaijani citizen, were later arrested for behaviour that resulted in several people being injured.