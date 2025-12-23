Spajić: At least one Constitutional Court judge should be elected by the end of the year

PODGORICA – The procedure for the election of one of the judges of the Constitutional Court of Montenegro began today at a meeting of the Constitutional Committee of the Parliament. Vijesti reports that there are nine candidates for the post.

In its annual report on Montenegro adopted in November, the European Commission recommended that the country proceed with appointments to high-level judicial positions through merit-based and transparent procedures, including to the Constitutional Court.

Head of the Constitutional Committee Jelena Božović announced that at today’s session, the number of applications received for Constitutional Court judge candidates will be confirmed, followed by the election procedure.

The Constitutional Court has seven judges, elected by the Parliament of Montenegro with a qualified majority – two judges are nominated by the President of Montenegro and five by the relevant parliamentary body.

The Court currently has five judges, and the term of Judge Desanka Lopičić expires at the end of December. Vijesti clarifies that there is a legal possibility to extend Lopičić’s term of office for another year, but the Parliament should first note the termination of the term, and at the same time make a decision on the extension.

After yesterday’s consultations in the Government with part of the parliamentary majority and part of the opposition, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić announced that he expects the Parliament to elect at least one judge of the Constitutional Court by the end of the year.

“We are opening a cycle of intensive talks in order to announce as soon as possible, if possible by the end of the year, that we have a fully completed Constitutional Court. The functionality of institutions and the creation of preconditions for full rule are our priority,” Spajić said.

He emphasised that the goal of the consultations is inclusiveness and achieving the broadest possible consensus on all important issues of interest to citizens and the state, as well as the achievement of the strategic objective – Montenegro’s membership in the European Union.

“Among them are Chapters 23 and 24. Therefore, it is up to all of us to do everything we can to reach the best solutions to all open issues through dialogue. I expect that by the end of the year Parliament will elect at least one judge of the Constitutional Court, and that through the upcoming intensive work we will jointly fulfil all obligations arising from the demanding European agenda”, Spajić stressed.