Albania and Kosovo to join Trump’s Board of Peace

Albania and Kosovo accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace, which had been also sent to approximately 50 countries around the globe. On the other hand, Montenegro officially stated that it had not been invited to join such an initiative.

The Board, focusing on “post-conflict stabilization, reconstruction, and long-term peace initiatives”, was proposed by the American President in September 2025, and it was formally established on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Memberships are determined by Donald Trump alone, who intends to charge $1 billion for seats. Experts claim that Trump is trying to make the organisation into an alternative to the United Nations Security Council.

“Today is a very exciting day, and everyone wants to be a part of it. The Peace Board is one of the most important bodies ever created, and I am honored to chair it. Today, the world is richer, safer, and much more peaceful than it was just a year ago”, Trump noted at the signing ceremony.

ABC News reported that the National Assembly of Albania is holding a plenary session today to ratify the country’s accession to the Peace Board. The draft law on this issue was sent by Prime Minister Edi Rama to the parliament.

Earlier, Edi Rama stated that “it was both a privilege and an honour to express my full readiness to contribute to this important endeavour and to participate fully in a joint effort that seeks to translate vision into action”.

“The Albanian people will always remember and continue to cherish the principled and decisive role of the United States of America in advancing peace and stability in our region at critical moments of our shared history. In this enduring spirit of partnership, I wish to reaffirm that the Republic of Albania stands resolutely with the United States of America in all efforts to promote peace, security, and constructive global engagement”, the press release by the Albanian Government notes.

Similarly, President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said that she was “deeply honoured by Donald Trump’s personal invitation to represent the Republic of Kosovo as a founding member of the Board of Peace, standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the pursuit of a safer world”.

“True leadership doesn’t just talk about peace, it delivers it. That is exactly what Trump is doing through this historic initiative. America helped bring peace to Kosovo. Today, Kosovo stands firmly as America’s ally, ready to help carry that peace forward. History remembers those who take bold steps to build peace – and we are ready”, Osmani wrote on X.