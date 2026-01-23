Montenegro

How “environmental” protests in Botun evolved into identity questions?

Protests against the construction of the wastewater treatment plant in Botun, initially driven by local environmental and health concerns, escalated into a major political issue that strained the ruling coalition.

By Sofija Popović
23.01.2026.
6 min read
Protests in Zeta; Photo: Facebook / Milan Knežević

Protests against the construction of a central wastewater treatment plant in the Zeta neighbourhood of Botun, which began in late 2025, escalated in January 2026 into one of Montenegro’s most sensitive political issues.

What started as a local protest over the planned location of the facility has gradually taken on broader political, institutional, and regional dimensions, with significant implications for government stability in Podgorica, the functioning of the ruling coalition at the beginning of the crucial year for Montenegro’s EU integration process.

