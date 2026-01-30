Pro-Serb DNP pulls support for Spajić Government

PODGORICA – Milan Knežević, President of the Democratic People’s Party (DNP), announced on Friday that the party is withdrawing its support for the Government led by Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, as well as its support for the authorities in Podgorica, headed by Mayor Saša Mujović, RTCG reported.

This confirms earlier announcements that the party’s representatives in the Government, Milun Zogović and Maja Vukićević, will submit their resignations from executive positions and formally forward them to Parliament.

Despite this development, the ruling majority remains stable, with 47 MPs currently supporting the Government. The governing majority in the City of Podgorica is also stable.

Earlier, Prime Minister Spajić stated that the Government of Montenegro would be guided by national interests rather than day-to-day political considerations.

Knežević announced that he would soon hold talks with the leader of New Serb Democracy (NSD), Andrija Mandić, regarding the future activities of the pro-Serb “For the Future of Montenegro” (ZBCG) coalition.

“The DNP parliamentary group will submit amendments to the Law on Citizenship, as well as a draft law on state symbols, which would formally recognize the historical tricolour as the national flag,” Knežević said.

He added that the DNP had requested Prime Minister Milojko Spajić to have his cabinet submit this initiative to the Parliament of Montenegro.

“Spajić was unwilling to do even that, sending us a clear message that he does not want the DNP in the Government. We accepted that message and unanimously decided to withdraw our support,” Knežević stated.

Previously, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić wrote on the social media platform X that the appropriate place to initiate discussions on the Serbian language and to consider such initiatives is the Parliament of Montenegro, with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders, not only parliamentary actors, but also representatives of civil society, professional bodies, and the academic community.

The Prime Minister also stated that a coercive or blackmail-based model of cooperation would not be tolerated from any political actor within the current ruling majority.