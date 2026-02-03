Montenegro Assembly adopts 25 EU-related laws

PODGORICA – Montenegro’s Assembly last night adopted 25 laws deemed necessary to meet the criteria in the country’s accession negotiations with the European Union, at the extraordinary sessions held without plenary debate on the legislation.

Minister of European Affairs Maida Gorčević said that by adopting the priority laws Parliament had made a key contribution to fulfilling the closing benchmarks for a number of negotiation chapters, thereby bringing the country closer to its final goal.

“Shortly after Intergovernmental Conference at which we closed Chapter 32, we once again demonstrated that we take seriously the opportunity to close all chapters by 2026”, Gorčević wrote on X.

As RTCG reported, Among the adopted legislation were amendments to the Law on the Resolution of Credit Institutions, as well as laws on free zones, consumer protection, and contractual relations in railway transport.

MPs also supported amendments to the laws on credit institutions and financial collateral, supplements to the Law on Civil Procedure, and amendments to the Law on Voluntary Pension Funds.

At today’s session, Parliament adopted laws on green and sustainable bonds, benchmark indices, and the resolution of central counterparties, as well as amendments to the laws on the resolution of investment firms, open-ended investment funds with public offerings, alternative investment funds, and the issuance and supervision of covered bonds.

Lawmakers also voted in favor of the laws on the capital market, digital operational resilience of the financial sector, travel concessions for persons with disabilities, and amendments to the Law on Financial Conglomerates.

At a second extraordinary session, Parliament adopted the Law on Medicines, amendments to the General Law on Education, amendments to the Law on Social Housing, the Law on the Removal and Transplantation of Human Organs for Medical Treatment, and supplements to the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance.