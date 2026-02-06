Dodik and Cvijanović meet with Trump administration members in Washington

WASHINGTON – President of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) Milorad Dodik, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović and Acting President of Republika Srpska Ana Trišić Babić are on a multi-day visit to the US capital, where they attended the National Prayer Breakfast and met with senior members of the Trump administration and Republican Party leadership.

Last October, Dodik, Cvijanović, as well as their other close associates from Republika Srpska, were removed from the blacklist of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

OFAC had previously sanctioned Dodik twice, due to anti-Dayton actions. However, in October 2025, Dodik accepted the ruling of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which removed him from the office of the President of Republika Srpska, while the parliament of RS annulled previously adopted controversial laws, described as secessionist.

In Washington, Dodik and Cvijanović held talks with a series of Republican congressmen, including Blake Moore and Andy Ogles, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

They also met with the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, on the sidelines of the National Prayer Breakfast.

“During the National Prayer Breakfast, I had the opportunity to meet Pete Hegseth—a man who deeply understands how essential strength, principled leadership, and the defence of Christian values are to preserving freedom and the dignity of nations worldwide”, Dodik posted on X.

Cvijanović also participated in the Balkans Forward Summit, organised on 5 February by the Atlantic Council.

She said that she was very happy with the new American approach to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is putting “all of us on equal terms”.