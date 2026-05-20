Commission releases 158.9 million euros to Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia

BRUSSELS – The European Commission has today made available 49 million euros to Albania, 44.2 million euros to Montenegro, and 65.7 million euros to North Macedonia under the Reform and Growth Facility, colloquially known as the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

This follows the third request for payment and the Commission’s positive assessment of reform steps implemented in the areas of business competitiveness and innovation in Albania and Montenegro, and education and digitalisation in North Macedonia, the Commission stated.

With today’s release, the total amount released under the Facility under their respective envelopes reaches 212.8 million euros for Albania, 89.3 million euros for Montenegro, and 142.1 million euros for North Macedonia.

In Albania, the reforms assessed by the Commission include measures to improve the business environment, facilitate investment and innovation, and expand access to finance, including for start-ups and companies active in the green and digital sectors.

Of the 49 million euros disbursed, 22.8 million euros will be transferred to the state budget, while the remaining funds are made available for investment projects through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), subject to the applicable approval procedures.

In Montenegro, the Commission assessed reforms in the area of research and innovation, including support for scientists, businesses and research institutions, as well as further strengthening of the national innovation ecosystem.

Of the 44.2 million euros disbursed, 20.6 million euros will be transferred to the state budget, while the remaining funds are made available for investment projects through the WBIF.

In North Macedonia, the reforms assessed include measures to improve the financing of primary and secondary education and measures in order to expand access to digital infrastructure and IT equipment in schools.

Of the 65.7 million euros disbursed, 30.6 million euros will be transferred to the state budget, while the remaining funds are made available for investment projects through the WBIF.

The funds that are earmarked for the WBIF will, once approved by the WBIF board, support infrastructure projects in sustainable transport, clean energy, digital and human capital development. Projects will be implemented in close cooperation with Western Balkan partners and international financial institutions, the Commission stated.