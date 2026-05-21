Kos: Montenegro’s place in the EU is taking shape 20 years after independence

PODGORICE – “No one reaches this stage of the enlargement process without enormous effort, nor becomes a member of the European Union without even greater national determination and unity in the final stretch of that journey”, said European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos last night at the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Montenegrin independence.

According to Vijesti, Kos emphasised that the EU recognises Montenegro’s progress on its European path and has begun drafting the Accession Treaty as an incentive to accelerate the remaining reforms needed to complete that journey.

“Twenty years ago, you decided to write a new chapter in the long history of Montenegrin statehood. Europe sees what you have built. Europe sees your achievements. Soon, you will contribute to the history of the European Union. The next chapters of our shared history will be written together. Montenegro’s place in the European Union is now taking shape. The drafting of Montenegro’s Accession Treaty has already begun. This is a clear recognition of your progress, as well as an incentive to accelerate the remaining reforms needed to complete your journey”, Kos said at the ceremony marking 20 years since the restoration of Montenegro’s independence.

She pointed out that, just like independence, EU membership comes with the promise of solidarity and shared responsibility.

“The European Union does not replace statehood. On the contrary, it strengthens the ability of our states to protect citizens, defend their freedoms, and create prosperity in a world where no European country can fully shape the forces surrounding it on its own – not even our largest member states. That is why we know very well, especially small states: together we are stronger. Stronger in defending democracy. Stronger in protecting our security. Stronger in creating economic opportunities. Stronger in preserving our values and way of life in a world increasingly shaped by major powers”, the Commissioner said, Vijesti reports.

Great to discuss Montenegro’s accession progress with President @JakovMilatovic of Montenegro, as well as Prime Minister @MickeySpajic and Speaker @AndrijaMandicDF.



Montenegro is moving into the final stretch of its EU path.



With member states starting the work on its… pic.twitter.com/F3wQRWGIlw — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) May 21, 2026

Kos stressed that Europe’s strength lies precisely in its diversity and in the cooperation of different peoples, languages, and traditions.

“We want Montenegro to become part of this community bound by a shared destiny. Not only because it will benefit Montenegro, but because Montenegro’s presence will strengthen Europe. In this way, we will be one step closer to completing our Union”, she said in her speech.

Speaking about the European perspective of the region, Kos said that the future of Montenegro and all Western Balkan countries lies in the EU, assessing that a united Europe can help ‘heal the wounds of the past.’

“For me, this moment is deeply personal. While I was growing up, Slovenians and Montenegrins were equals. There were no borders dividing us. We studied together, worked together, and built friendships together. History led us down different paths. We saw the worst face of humanity. New borders emerged, and every nation had to find its own path. But today, Europe gives us the opportunity to reunite – peacefully, freely, democratically, as equal partners,” she said.

Kos stressed that Montenegro has never been a country that waits for history to happen.

‘It has never been a state to which anything is given without merit. Njegoš’s famous words are well known: ‘Blessed is he who lives forever, for he had something worth being born for’. That spirit of freedom and dignity guided Montenegro through centuries of trials. And today it will guide it back to its European family,’ the European Commissioner said.

Speaking at the same event, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić stated that Montenegro today is united by the vision of a European state and membership in the European Union, assessing that the country has never been closer to achieving that goal.

Spajić said that the strength of a state does not rest on territory, the military, or artificially imposed uniformity of thought, but on the ability of citizens to turn their differences into a shared vision – and then to fully realize that vision, Vijesti reports.

“Two decades after the restoration of independence, Montenegro has an idea that unites and guides it – and that is a European Montenegro and the project of a united Europe, perhaps the last true peace project in the world,” said Milojko Spajić.

