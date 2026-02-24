After visit to Pristina, Sørensen in Belgrade tomorrow

BELGRADE – European Union Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Peter Sørensen will meet on Tuesday in Belgrade with Petar Petković, head of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija.

his is a second Sørensen’s visit to Belgrade since his mandate as the EU’s Special Representative was extended for another two years. He last visited Belgrade in mid-January, when he met with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić and director of Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petković.

On Monday Sørensen held meetings in Pristina with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca.

Kunjufca informed Sorensen that the dialogue with Serbia will lead Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ahead of those meetings with Serbian officials, Sorensen said in Pristina that he had high hopes that 2026 would deliver what previous 2025 had not. He also announced that a high-level meeting between Serbia and Kosovo would be held “at the appropriate time”, expressing his expectation that both sides would respond positively once it is convened.

During the last year, only two meetings at the level of chief negotiators were held, neither of which produced results. The lack of progress in the dialogue has largely been attributed to domestic political developments in both Serbia and Kosovo.