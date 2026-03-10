Kos postpones visit to Kosovo due to the recent political developments

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has cancelled her planned visit to Kosovo, European Commission confirmed to the European Western Balkans.

“In a phone call with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Commissioner Kos informed him that she would postpone her trip due to the recent political developments”, EC Spokesperson stated.

It was added that Commissioner Kos intends to travel to Pristina “at earliest possible opportunity”.

As Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported, European officials had initially announced the visit last week. Unofficially, visit was scheduled on 12 March. This would have been Kos’s first trip to Kosovo as Commissioner for Enlargement.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani announced on 6 March that she had issued a decree to dissolve the Assembly, stating that political representatives had “decided to take the country to the elections”. On 9 March, the Constitutional Court imposed a temporary measure until the end of the March, suspending Osmani’s decree to dissolve the Assembly.

Earlier, the election of the Kosovo president in the Assembly had failed due to a lack of quorum.