Montenegro to close another chapter in negotiations with EU on 17 March

BRUSSELS – European Union Permanent Representatives have agreed on a common position regarding the closing of Chapter 21 – Trans-European Networks with Montenegro.

The Chapter is expected to be closed on Tuesday, 17 March, following the meeting of the General Affairs Council of the European Union, RTCG reports.

It will be the fourteenth chapter that Montnegro closes in its negotiations with the EU. The country has set a goal of closing all 33 chapters by the end of this year.

The decisions on closing the chapters are reached unanimously by the EU Member States. This will be the second chapter Montenegro closes since the start of the Presidency of Cyprus. In January, it closed Chapter 32 – Financial Control.