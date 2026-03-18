Wadephul: The EU could be enlarged by several countries within two years

BERLIN – “This is the time to enlarge the European Union… It has been 25 years since we promised the Western Balkans countries that that have a chance to join the club… It is now time for them to deliver by achieving the criteria and for us to really give them a real opportunity to join”, said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Europe 2026 Conference, which was held on 17 March in Berlin.

Speaking alongside his French colleague, Jean-Noël Barrot, Wadephul noted that this “would clearly show that we are attractive and that we are on a good path to becoming the third superpower in the world”.

In Wadephul’s opinion, there is a concrete and a realistic possibility that, within two years, the EU could be enlarged by one, or two, perhaps even three countries from the Western Balkans, and also by two northern countries – Norway and Iceland.

According to Wadephul, “Ukraine has a realistic and a clear chance to become a member of the EU”.

“I am not a fan of giving concrete dates for that. But, on the other side, we talked about the Western Balkans states. It cannot take another 25 years for Ukraine to become it. So, we need to be creative and show Ukraine that in a foreseeable time they will members of the EU. But, of course, the reforms are needed in Ukraine, we have to do a lot of work”, he remarks.

Wadephul concluded that he is “absolutely sure that they can join us very soon, and I would expect some years”.