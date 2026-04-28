Milatović and Costa invite leaders to the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat

PODGORICA – President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović and President of the European Council António Costa have sent a joint invitation letter for participation in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which will be held on 5 June in Tivat. It was stated by President of Montenegro that the summit represents a historic moment, as it will be organised for the first time in Montenegro, “which gives our country the role of hosting one of the most important political and strategic gatherings between the European Union and the Western Balkans”.

“Thus, Montenegro confirms its position as a credible partner and active actor of the European process, as well as a bridge between the region and the European Union”, the press release notes.

The letter was addressed to the leaders of the EU member states and the countries of the region, “with the aim of their participation in this important gathering that brings together European leaders at a time when enlargement policy is once again high on the agenda of the European Union”.

“The central theme of the summit will be shared prosperity and stability of the European Union and the Western Balkans, which clearly reflects the renewed political momentum and the fact that enlargement policy is alive, dynamic and strategically important for the future of the European continent”, the press release reads.

The official program of the summit begins on 5 June and includes two key sessions: a plenary meeting and a working lunch.

It has been clarified that the plenary meeting will be dedicated to progress in the integration of the Western Balkans into the EU and the Growth Plan, while strengthening regional stability, connectivity and resilience, whereas the working lunch will focus on enlargement policy, key challenges and opportunities, as well as alignment with European policies and standards, confirming that enlargement remains one of the key strategic issues of the European Union.

“In the context of 20th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of Montenegro, an invitation was sent for the ceremonial dinner on 4 June, which will symbolically mark this important jubilee in the spirit of European partnership and common values”, the press release stresses.