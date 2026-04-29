“New elections expected to yield similar results, some decline for Kurti anticipated”

PRISTINA / BELGRADE – “The failure to elect the President reflects the deep affective polarization in Kosovo’s political system and the profound mistrust between Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s party, Vetëvendosje (VV), and the opposition”, assesses Ramadan Ilazi, Head of Research at Kosovar Centre for Security Studies, commenting on the latest political crisis in Pristina.

“Kosovo’s Parliament failed to elect a new President by 28 April, the deadline set by the Constitutional Court. As a result, the country is now heading toward snap parliamentary elections, most likely in June, with 13 June often cited as the latest possible date”, Ilazi notes for European Western Balkans.

He stresses that, for the opposition, “Kurti remains a particularly difficult partner for compromise”.

“The upcoming snap elections are widely expected to produce broadly similar results to the previous vote, although some decline in support for VV is anticipated. This would once again make compromise essential for forming institutions and establishing a new government”, Ilazi clarifies.

According to him, if the prevailing political culture remains unchanged, Kosovo risks entering another cycle of institutional deadlock and political crisis.

“However, developments in May may prove politically consequential. The Specialist Chambers are expected to issue verdicts related to former President Hashim Thaçi, and a potential release could influence political dynamics and shape the outcome of the snap elections, should they be held in June”, Ramadan Ilazi remarks.

Albin Kurti accused the opposition parties of boycotting the parliamentary sessions for the election of the president to intentionally block the work of institutions, describing such actions as “unethical and anti-institutional”.

On the other hand, representatives of the opposition parties throughout the process claimed that the election of the president of Kosovo was carried out in “a unilateral way and in flagrant violation of the Constitution of Kosovo”.