Soreca: Time is running out for Bosnia and Herzegovina to implement reforms

SARAJEVO – “Bosnia and Herzegovina has solid economic foundations, including an educated population, an industrial tradition and a strategic location. But this potential is not being used sufficiently”, stated ambassador Luigi Soreca, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the first Consultative Forum for the Reform Agenda in BIH, which was organised today by the Transparency International in BiH.

The event opened with a video message from EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

According to Soreca, “the Reform Agenda of the Growth Plan helps tackle existing challenges and is designed to support improvements in digitalisation, clean energy, private sector development, human capital and rule of law”.

“These steps will make the country more competitive, more attractive for investment and a better place to live. The voice of civil society, chambers of commerce, academia, and other non-institutional actors is key in monitoring the progress of authorities in implementing the Reform Agenda and building public pressure for action”, he remarked.

Soreca stressed that “there is a cost to inaction”, clarifying that “without reforms, 373 million euros is now at risk, on top of 108 million euros already lost”.

“This is funding that could help develop infrastructure, renewable energy, schools and other important projects. Time is running out. Action is needed now”, he warned.