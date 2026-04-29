Albania, US and Greece sign an energy deal worth 6 billion dollars

TIRANA – On 28 April, Albania, the United States, and Greece signed a 20-year energy agreement valued at 6 billion dollars, which focuses on supplying American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Albania and developing regional energy infrastructure.

Albanian media report that the agreement is designed to reduce reliance on other sources, and turn Albania into a key energy hub in the Balkans. It was signed between the Albanian company Albgaz and two large international companies, one American and the other Greek.

The Government of Albania state that present at the signing ceremony, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tirana, were Prime Minister Edi Rama, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Enea Karakaçi, and the American Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“The Memorandum for the development of the Vlora Energy Hub and the framework agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas were signed, as important steps toward diversifying energy sources and strengthening energy independence, in close cooperation with the United States, as well as through concrete interaction with neighboring Greece”, the press release reads.

Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Enea Karakaçi stated that the partnership with the United States of America reflects “a shared vision to build a secure and sustainable energy future, grounded in resilience and long-term planning”.

“A central pillar of this vision is the development of the Vlora Energy Hub, which is a multi-component project that will redefine Albania’s role on the energy map”, he stated.

American Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, said that Albania is playing an increasingly important role as a connector in the Western Balkans.

“Two important agreements are being signed today. The 20-year, 6-billion-euro, commercial agreement shows that Albania is playing an increasingly important role as a connector in the Western Balkans… The Memorandum of Understanding for the study, development, construction and operation of a crucial integrated energy hub, including a gas-fired power plant, demonstrates the importance that the Albanian government places on reliable energy for the benefit of the Albanian people”, she stressed.

For his part, Prime Minister Rama said that “what makes the partnership between Albania and the United States of America particularly strong is its comprehensive nature, combining long-term supply security, critical infrastructure development, private sector expertise, and a shared geopolitical commitment to energy resilience”.