All WB countries align with the EU decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization

BRUSSELS – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia align themselves with the decision by the Council of the European Union to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran as a terrorist organization, it was stated by the High Representative of the Union.

Such a decision by the EU was made on 26 February 2026, as part of the restrictive measures to combat terrorism.

Serbia had not been included in the list of countries which aligned themselves with this EU position, published on 12 March, but it was subsequently added to it.

On 18 March, Radio Free Europe reported that it had asked the Office of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas when the change concerning the position of Serbia occurred, but no response was received.

The decision by the EU implies that the IRGC of Iran will also be subject to restrictive measures under the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime. This includes the freezing of its funds and other financial assets or economic resources in EU member states, and the prohibition for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to the group.

Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova and Ukraine also aligned themselves with the Council decision.