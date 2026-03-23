Applications for Kosovo documents using Serbian papers begin today

PRISTINA – Citizens of Kosovo who do not possess Kosovo-issued documents can, starting today, submit applications using Serbia-issued documentation. Applications are being processed through local self-government offices and civil registry services.

According to KoSSev, eligible applicants include residents of Kosovo who were issued document by the authorities of the Republic of Serbia based on residence in Kosovo in the period from 10 June 1999 to 15 March 2026.

As announced last week by the Serb list (SL), these citizens will be able to apply for entry into Kosovo civil registry on the basis of Serbian documents, including identity cards and certificates from birth, marriage, and death registries.

The deadline for obtaining Kosovo documents is 16 June, while local authorities have announced simplified procedures.

This represents one of a key element of the agreement between the Kosovo and the EU on the implementation of the Law on Foreigners, particularly its impact on Serbs in Kosovo.

In addition to the agreement to open the possibility of obtaining Kosovo documents, it was also agreed that Serbian students, professors and healthcare workers would be issued temporary residence permits valid fro 12 months, with the possibility of extension, in order to avoid disruptions to education and healthcare services.