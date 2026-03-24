Kurti appoints Jeton Zulfaj as chief negotiator with the EU

PRISTINA – Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has appointed Jeton Zulfaj as Kosovo’s chief negotiation with the European Union. As it was stated from Kurti’s office, Zulfaj will coordinate Kosovo’s EU integration process, with the support of relevant stated institutions.

As Radio Free Europe reported, Zulfaj has served as Kurti’s political advisor since March 2021. Zulfaj will replace the previous chief negotiator, Besnik Bislimi, who also acted as Kosovo’s chief negotiator in the EU-facilitated technical dialogue with Serbia.

Jeton Zulfaj will also serve as the national coordinator for the Reform and Growth Instrument, acting as the government’s main coordinator fo all matters related to this mechanism.

Kosovo remain the only Western Balkan country without EU candidate status. It submitted its application for membership at the end of 2022, but it has yet to be considered.