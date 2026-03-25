EC: ”The reaffirmation of the EU’s support for the Montenegro’s accession process”

BRUSSEL – Tomorrow and on Friday, Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos will be in Montenegro to reaffirm the EU’s continued support for the country’s accession process, it was stated by the European Commission today.

The EC reminds that to this day, Montenegro has opened all accession negotiating chapters and already closed 14, out of which six were closed last year and two additional ones already this year.

“The country is steadily and consistently advancing in its accession negotiations. Efforts must be sustained and supported to respect its ambitious negotiation calendar”, the press release reads.

On 26 March in Podgorica, Commissioner Kos will hold meetings with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović, and Minister of European Affairs Maida Gorčević.

The discussions will focus on the reform progress made by Montenegro on its EU path, as well as under the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which foresees up to €383.5 million for Montenegro, upon the successful delivery of reforms.

Kos is also set to meet with the Speaker of the Montenegrin Parliament, Andrija Mandić, as well as with local authorities and members of opposition parties to discuss the importance of maintaining political will and unity for the country’s EU agenda.

She will then participate in a public discussion with youth on the opportunities that EU membership can bring to their daily lives. Kos will also visit the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre, a regional hub working towards strengthening digital resilience across the Western Balkans.

On Friday, Marta Kos will visit Nikšić, the European Capital of Culture 2030, meet the Mayor of Nikšić, Marko Kovačević, and visit the Tehnopolis Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre. She will also meet with the beneficiaries of the Youth Guarantee – an EU-funded initiative helping young people in Montenegro enter the job market following their studies, the EC announced.