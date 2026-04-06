Osmani hands over presidential duties to Kosovo Assembly Speaker

PRISTINA – Outgoing Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani handed over presidential duties to Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu. She summarized her mandate, noting that it begun under challenging circumstances and that difficulties persisted throughout her presidency, but that work on behalf of the institutions never stopped.

“These five years were not the story of one individual. It was our shared journey with each and every one of you. The beginning of this mandate came under challenging circumstances, and the road to today was filled with obstacles. Bat at no point did the work for our republic come to a halt. Because my conviction was clear – a Kosovo that opens its doors outward is always stronger within. A Kosovo that is heard around the world is always more secure at home”, Osmani added.

At a ceremony held at the Presidency, Osmani said she was leaving behind an “extraordinary legacy” and expressed satisfaction that a women would assume the role until a new president is elected.

“It has always been one of my great wishes that whenever I leave this office, I leave a woman behind me. That wish is fulfilled today, and I sincerely hope that you too, as the saying goes, will step forward and leave a woman in this position after you. I have full confidence that woman always demonstrate special care toward institutions and toward every citizen of the Republic”, Osmani said.

Osmani also expressed hope that the Assembly would elect a new president as soon as possible.

Osmani was the sixth president of Kosovo since 1999 and assumed office on 4 April 2021.

The Speaker of Parliament may serve as acting president for maximum of six months. The Assembly has until 28 April to elect a new president, in line with a previous decision by the Constitutional Court of Kosovo, which annulled Osmani’s decree dissolving parliament.

The Court ruled that the 60-day deadline for electing a president began on 5 March, when the Assembly failed to vote on candidates Glauk Konjufca and Fatmira Mulhaxhiu from Vetëvendosje (Self-Determination Movement) due to a lack of quorum.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said he is in contact with the leaders of the two largest opposition parties regarding the presidential election and announced new meetings next week.

Kurti previously held separate meetings with Bedri Hamza and Lumir Abdixhiku, but those talks produced no concrete results.

The presidential election process has been blocked since the Assembly session on 5 March, when a quorum was not secured for voting on the ruling party’s candidates.

Following that, the president dissolved the Assembly, but the Constitutional Court annulled the decree and ruled that the deadline for electing a president continues to run.

The court also rejected requests from Vetëvendosje lawmakers who argued that the opposition violated constitutional obligations by boycotting the vote, stating that these issues had already been addressed in previous case law.