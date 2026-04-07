Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Banja Luka

BANJA LUKA – Donald Trump Junior, the eldest son of the US President Donald Trump, arrived in Banja Luka today. According to earlier announcements, he is expected to meet with business leaders from RS entity to discuss potential cooperation and investment opportunities. Further details of his visit to Banja Luka have not yet been explained.

According to Radio Free Europe (RFE) the US Embassy to Bosnia and Herzegovina stated that Trump Jr. is visiting Banja Luka “in a private capacity”.

Commenting on the visit, Igor Dodik from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) and the son of the party’s leader Milorad Dodik, Trump Jr. is coming “at his personal invitation and on a friendly basis”.

SNSD Vice President and member of BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović, stated on X that authorities are happy to spend day with Trump Jr.

“The plane carrying Donald Trump Jr. has just landed at Banja Luka Airport. We are happy about his visit to Republika Srpska and about spending day with him. This is too important to us to let it be spoiled by the Sarajevo smear campaign and their ‘masters of destruction’. Let them say whatever they want, they have been making things up all along anyway”, Cvijanović stated.

The plane carrying Donald Trump Jr. has just landed at Banja Luka Airport. We are happy about his visit to Republika Srpska and about spending the day with him. This is too important to us to let it be spoiled by the Sarajevo smear campaign and their ‘masters of destruction’. Let… pic.twitter.com/f91xmYLAJn — Жељка Цвијановић (@Cvijanovic_Z) April 7, 2026

The RS Ministry of Interior previously announced that security measures in Banja Luka would be heightened for the event, with a number of city streets expected to operate under stricter traffic controls.