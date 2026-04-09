Peter Sørensen: Good meetings with Vučić and Petković

BELGRADE – Peter Sørensen, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, talked to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Director of the Office for KiM Petar Petković today in Belgrade. Sørensen wrote on X that he had “good meetings” with Vučić and Petković, “advancing discussions on key Dialogue issues and reviewing progress on implementing the Law on Foreigners”.

“Agreed on the need to stay engaged and work together for concrete benefits for all”, he stated.

President of Serbia said that he had conveyed to Sørensen that Pristina’s unilateral measures and the implementation of regulations without respecting the real circumstances on the ground and the agreements in Brussels, create serious pressure on the Serbian people and Serbian institutions in Kosovo.

“We exchanged views on the current situation in KiM, with a special focus on the security of the Serbian people, as well as on the huge uncertainty they live in, given the selective application of various regulations and obvious discrimination in almost all walks of life”, Vučić wrote on Instagram.

He stressed that Serbia remains firmly committed to dialogue as the only viable path towards resolving open issues, but that concrete engagement of actors in Pristina in the implementation of already reached agreements is expected.

“I particularly emphasized the importance of the Association of Serb Majority Municipalities, as a key element for the protection of the rights and security of Serbian people, which is an obligation that must be fulfilled without further delay”, Vučić said.

He reiterated that “Pristina’s unilateral moves further raise tensions and threaten fragile stability on the ground, thus directly undermining the dialogue process”.

The Office for KiM stated that Petković told Sorensen that “the EU solution is important for the life of Serbs and the smooth functioning of Serbian educational and health institutions” in Kosovo, but there are still problems regarding the issuance of the documents.

He called on EU representatives to actively monitor the process in order to avoid obstacles, and to engage more intensively in addressing the issue of motor vehicles.