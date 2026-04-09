Prebilič and Gozi call on the EC to urgently react to the erosion of democracy in Serbia

BRUSSELS – Members of the Greens/EFA and “Renew Europe” groups in the European Parliament, Vladimir Prebilič and Sandro Gozi, call on the European Commission to urgently react to “the erosion of all norms and rules” in Serbia. In a public letter to President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Commissioners, Prebilič and Gozi express their “profound alarm at the accelerating deterioration of the rule of law, democratic standards, and fundamental rights in Serbia”.

“The recent intrusive police actions within University of Belgrade premises – including searches, the seizure of internal documentation, and the investigation of the Rector of the University of Belgrade, Vladan Đokić, broadcast live on pro-government television channels – must be condemned in the strongest possible terms”, the letter notes.

The document assesses that “such conduct is incompatible with the fundamental principles of institutional autonomy, due process, and the rule of law, and signals a deliberate attempt to intimidate academic institutions and silence critical voices”.

“The relevant authorities must conduct a focused, transparent, and legally grounded investigation following the tragic death of a student at the Faculty of Philosophy, free from political interference”, the letter remarks.

According to Prebilič and Gozi, equally unacceptable are the public statements made by the Minister of Information and Telecommunications, Boris Bratina, suggesting that Serbian police should use lethal force against students.

“This is a grave incitement to violence and represents a flagrant breach of all fundamental rights and democratic norms. He must resign immediately”, the letter states.

In addition, the two MEPs express their “full support for the Rector Đokić and for the student movement, whose demands for accountability following the Novi Sad tragedy, transparency, and respect for democratic principles are both legitimate and urgent”.

“Indeed, the only credible way forward is the organisation of free and fair snap elections, but – which cannot take place under present conditions. A firm position from the European Commission is therefore essential: no EU funds should be disbursed anymore to Serbia until concrete and verifiable reforms are implemented, particularly implementation of the voter registry and the proper functioning of the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM)”, the letter notes.

The document concludes that “a clear, firm, and urgent response is required to uphold fundamental values and to support the citizens of Serbia in their pursuit of democracy and the rule of law”.