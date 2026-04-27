Albania and Montenegro receive TAIEX Champions Awards for reform progress

BRUSSELS – Albania and Montenegro have received recognition from the European Commission for their reform efforts, standing out among partner countries at this year’s Institution Building Days, the EU’s flagship event dedicated to strengthening public administration and institutional capacity.

At the high-level session marking 30 years of the Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX), Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos presented the TAIEX Champions Awards, highlighting countries that have made notable progress in aligning with EU standards.

Albania was honoured as a TAIEX Champion for strengthening its justice institutions through the vetting process, a reform widely seen as central to restoring public trust in the judiciary. Montenegro, meanwhile, was recognised for its strategic use of TAIEX in advancing accession-related reforms, underlining its continued positioning as one of the frontrunners in the EU enlargement process.

Both recognitions come at a time when Brussels is increasingly placing emphasis on tangible reform results, particularly in the areas of rule of law and governance, as key benchmarks for further progress on the European path.

Speaking at the anniversary session titled “30 Years Unbreakable Together: Strengthening Institutions, Changing Lives,” Commissioner Kos stressed the importance of cooperation between EU Member States and candidate countries.

“For 30 years, TAIEX has brought out the best of Europe: sharing experience and supporting one another. Countries that have already joined the European Union are helping those still on the path. This is how we grow together,” she said.

Beyond Albania and Montenegro, several other partner countries were also recognised for their reform efforts. Moldova was awarded for democratic resilience, Ukraine for effective use of TAIEX under challenging conditions, while Morocco and El Salvador were acknowledged for strengthening strategic partnerships with the EU.

The awards were presented as part of the broader Institution Building Days event, held on 22 and 23 April in Brussels, which gathered more than 300 participants from EU Member States and partner countries. Discussions focused on key reform priorities, including governance, economic growth, digital transformation and democratic resilience.

Launched in 1996, TAIEX has become a central EU instrument for institution-building, facilitating exchanges between public administrations and supporting partner countries in aligning with EU standards across a wide range of policy areas.