Montenegro to provisionally close Chapter 2 and Chapter 28 on 15 June

BRUSSELS – The twenty-seventh meeting of the Accession Conference with Montenegro will be held in Luxembourg on 15 June 2026, it has been officially stated by the Council of the EU. The press release remarks that the meeting will serve to provisionally close negotiations on Chapter 2 (free movement of workers) and Chapter 28 (consumer and health protection).

Montenegro has opened all 33 negotiating chapters in its EU accession negotiations. A total of 14 of these chapters have been provisionally closed so far.

Earlier this week, Minister of European Affairs of Montenegro Maida Gorčević said that “the pace of closing negotiating chapters is proceeding according to plan”.

“All reform activities are nearing completion, and I am confident that by the end of the year we can close the remaining 19 negotiating chapters. It is also encouraging that these will not be the last chapters to be closed before the summer break”, Gorčević told RTCG.

Gorčević stated that the Government has completed its part of the work, but that the successful fulfilment of the remaining obligations requires synergy among all three branches of the government, demonstrated through clear political will and determination to deliver the outstanding tasks, particularly in the area of the rule of law, in a timely and high-quality manner.