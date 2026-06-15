Ukraine and Moldova launch accession talks with opening of Fundamentals cluster

LUXEMBOURG – An Intergovernmental Conference between the European Union and Ukraine and Moldova will be held today in Luxembourg, during which the first accession negotiation cluster, known as the Fundamentals cluster, will be formally opened with the two candidate countries.

Chapters within Cluster 1 form the backbone of the accession process, which is why they are opened first and closed last.

The opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine had long been blocked by the previous Hungarian government of Viktor Orban, which lost power in the April elections.

On 12 June, the ambassadors of the EU’s 27 member states decided to formally open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

In a joint statement, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the decision to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova was “a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work both countries have demonstrated in pursuing reforms despite facing enormous challenges”.

They described the decision as “a strategic choice that strengthens peace, security and prosperity” across Europe, as well as “a signal that the offer of peace, stability and opportunity provided by the European Union is unparalleled”.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels that today is “a big day, a big Monday for enlargement”, due to the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the provisional closure of two additional negotiating chapters with Montenegro.

“First of all, we will take the first major step for Ukraine and Moldova after they were granted candidate status in 2023”, Kos told reporters ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

She added that Cluster 1 would be open with Ukraine and Moldova “because both countries have delivered results”, and expressed hope that all five remaining negotiation clusters could also be opened in July.