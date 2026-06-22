Sarajevo Pride participants call for greater visibility and protection of LGBTIQ+ rights

SARAJEVO – The seventh Pride March was held in Sarajevo on Saturday under the slogan “All Colours Suit Us Well”. Following a march, participants stressed that the status and rights of LBTIQ+ persons must become more visible in society, emphasizing that the Pride March does not seek a “spectacle” but rather “visibility and safety”.

The organizers stated that BiH “has always been a multi-ethnic, multi-identity and multicultural country”, adding that diversity represents one of its greatest strengths and a core part of its tradition.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina Pride, at its core, does not seek spectacle or provocation, but something far more important – visibility and safety. It is about all of us being present in the public spaces we share without fear, without hiding, without the need to be something we are not, and with the possibility to live our identity and authenticity beyond our walls – in our neighbourhoods, at markets, in public spaces, at work and within institutions”, the organizers stated.

As Klix reports, the event passed without incident and brought together representatives of political parties, BiH’s institutions and the international community.

Among those attending the march were Sabina Ćudić, President of Our Party (Naša stranka); Edin Forto, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Communications and Transport; Darja Softić-Kadenić, Sarajevo Canton’s Minister of Justice and Administration; Miomirka Melank, a member of the Sarajevo Canton Assembly; and Duška Jurišić, Deputy Minister for Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The march was also joined by Luigi Soreca, Head of the European Union Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina, who led the procession carrying LGBTIQ community flags accompanied by the sound of drums.

“I am proud to stand with BiH Pride March. I commend the organizers for their resilience and commitment, and thank the local authorities and law enforcement for ensuring a safe and peaceful march. Together for a society where everyone is equally protected under the law”, Soreca stated on X.