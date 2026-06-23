Kurti: Talks on new government to begin once election results are certified

PRISTINA – Acting Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti said that he would begin talks with other political parties as soon as the final results of the elections are confirmed, KoSSev reports.

“As soon as the results are certified, we will immediately begin discussions”, Kurti said.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) is awaiting the completion of appeals related to the electoral process before officially certifying the final results of Kosovo’s snap parliamentary election held on 7 June.

According to CEC spokesperson Valmir Elezi the certification of the results depends on the completion of the appeals procedures and the decisions of the competent institutions.

The Self-Determination Movement (Vetëvendosje), led by Albin Kurti, once again emerged as the largest party in the Assembly, winning 53 seats. The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) secured 22 seats, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) 18, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) 7.

As KoSSev reports, with this distribution of seats, Vetëvendosje has the possibility of forming a government without entering into a coalition with the other Albanian parties. However, the election of the president, the issue that triggered the snap elections, will require an agreement among political parties.

In the first two rounds of presidential voting, the presence of at least 80 MPs in the chamber is required.

With Vetëvendosje’s 53 MPs and 10 MPs representing non-majority communities, excluding the Serb List, an agreement with PDK would secure 86 votes in the Assembly.

This figure aligns with the position previously expressed by Vetëvendosje leader Albin Kurti, who stated during the unsuccessful presidential election process in April that a quorum of 85 or 86 MPs would ensure a successful outcome.

An agreement with LDK would provide 82 votes, only two more than the constitutional minimum of 80 MPs required for the first and second rounds of presidential voting.

The prospects of forming a government without Vetëvendosje remain slim.

Together, PDK, LDK and AAK hold 47 seats in the Assembly.

To reach the 61 votes required for a parliamentary majority, they would need the support of an additional 14 MPs, meaning that, in addition to representatives of non-majority communities, the votes of the Serb List would also be necessary.