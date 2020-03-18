Várhely: Redirect and reprogramme funds will support WB in addressing consequences of COVID-19 crisis

BRUSSELS – Redirected and reprogrammed funds will support Western Balkans in addressing consequences of COVID-19 crisis, said Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood policy Olivér Várhely. “At virtual college today received backing to mobilise, redirect and reprogramme funds to support our neighbours to the East and South and in Western Balkans in addressing consequences of COVID-19 crises”, wrote Várhely on Twitter. He added that EU is also working on integration of their partners in European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and other relevant structures, plus providing support for repatriation of EU citizens wishing to return home from third countries.