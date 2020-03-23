Reuters: EU to open talks with Albania and North Macedonia this week

BRUSSELS – The European Union will start membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, according to a draft unanimous decision by the bloc’s 27 member states, which was seen by Reuters on Monday and is expected to be finalised this week. According to the agency, Paris and The Hague have eased their objections in recent weeks and the push gained momentum despite Europe taking over from China as the world’s most severe coronavirus outbreak this month. General Affairs Council on which the decision is expected to be taken is scheduled for tomorrow.