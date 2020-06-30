Thaçi says he will resign if the indictments are confirmed

PRISTINA – President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi said he will resign if the (SPO) indictment for war crimes is confirmed. He rejected the allegations.

In a pre-prepared video broadcast through his Facebook page on Monday evening, Thaci said that he will not face charges from the Office of the President, Pristina Insight reported.

On 24 June, the Special Prosecution Office in the Hague announced the news that an indictment was filed in April against Thaçi and former Speaker of the Assembly and leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo Kadri Veseli, alongside other unnamed individuals. A Specialist Chambers pre-trial Judge is currently reviewing the indictment to decide whether to confirm the charges.

The announcement lead to the cancellation of a White House meeting between Thaçi and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, which was scheduled for 27 June.

The indictment is reported to accuse Thaçi and Veseli of a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including criminal responsibility for nearly 100 murders. In the video released on Monday, Thaçi rejected the allegations of war crimes.

“Mistakes in the times of peace I could have made, but war crimes, never,” he said, according to Pristina Insight.

Last year, former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned after SPO invited him for a hearing, which led to a snap election on 6 October.

Thaçi’s resignation as the President of the Republic would trigger a new election in the Assembly of Kosovo, which appoints the President with a two-thirds majority. In the absence of the President, the Speaker of the Assembly assumes his/her duties in an acting capacity.

Thaçi’s term as the President expired in April 2021.