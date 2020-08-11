Bosnia and Herzegovina to start drafting EU acquis adoption programme

SARAJEVO – Directorate for European Integration of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina is planning to draft the programme of integrating BiH to the EU, which includes the adoption of EU acquis.

The Directorate has included this activity in its annual programme for the next year.

According to Nezavisne, the programme has been planned for more than ten years, ever since the ratification of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between EU and BiH.

Adopting a national programme for the adoption of the EU acquis is one of the 14 priorities of the last year European Commission’s Opinion on BiH’s application for membership of the European Union.

The programme will also include a plan of the fulfilment of other obligations arising from the EU accession process, Nezavisne report.

The analysts, however, stated for the newspaper that the lack of an integration programme is not the country’s biggest problem, but rather the lack of political will to make a decisive step towards the EU.