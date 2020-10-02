Ruiz Calavera met with the DPM for European Affairs of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov

BRUSSELS – Director for the Western Balkans at the Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the European Commission Genoveva Ruiz Calavera held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov and State Secretary for EU affairs of North Macedonia Kalinka Gaber. Ruiz Calavera wrote on her Twitter account that she is happy to continue discussions on progress achieved by North Macedonia. “It is important that North Macedonia keeps up the momentum and continues to deliver on reforms towards EU accession process”, wrote Ruiz Calavera.