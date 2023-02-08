Kosovo approves three draft laws within Berlin process

PRISTINA – The government of Kosovo has approved three draft laws related to the agreements within the Berlin Process. The executive gave the green light to the Draft Law on the ratification of the agreement on free movement with ID cards in the Western Balkans, and also ratified the agreement on the recognition of the professional qualifications of doctors, dentists and architects.

The government of Kosovo also approved the draft law for the ratification of the agreement on the recognition of higher education qualifications in the Western Balkans.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that the ratification of these agreements is an indication of Kosovo’s dedication and commitment to regional cooperation.