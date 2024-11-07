Hearing of Marta Kos: Enlargement to remain merit-based, some candidates could finish negotiations during the next Commission’s term

BRUSSELS – The European Union could finish the negotiating process with Montenegro by the end of 2026 and by Albania by the end of 2027, said the Commissioner-designate for Enlargement Marta Kos at today’s hearing in the European Parliament. During the three-hour process in the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), Kos laid out her ambitions for the EU enlargement, stressing that the process, despite the new geopolitical momentum, would remain merit-based.

Kos also reflected on the re-election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States of America, assessing that the EU should become a key player in its own right and might become “the last part of the world that is really defending the values”. She also emphasised the importance of communication of the benefits of the enlargement and the cooperation with the civil society.

Kos was questioned by the representatives of all political groups in the European Parliament and individual MEPs. She was repeatedly asked by members of the opposition from her country, Slovenia, as well as other right-wing groups, about the old allegations of her being a collaborator of the secret service of Yugoslavia in the 1980s, which she strongly denied.

A two-thirds majority will be required for AFET to confirm Kos. The entire Commission will be subjected to the vote in the plenary of the European Parliament once the hearings are concluded.

New enlargement momentum due to Ukraine, but the process remains merit-based

In her opening remarks, Kos stresses that the “Russian brutal aggression against Ukraine is a stark reminder of the role of the EU –it is not just boosting the economic and social growth, but acting as a safeguard against tyranny and a promoter of peace”.

“It is our duty to be most ardent ally of the people of Ukraine, because the country is defending not only itself, but the EU values as well. For me, supporting the EU path of Ukraine, is an absolute priority”, Marta Koss underlined.

During the questioning by the MEPs, Kos said that she knew that there is an expectation to treat the Western Balkan countries differently because of the length of the process, but the process will remain merit-based.

“For the first time after ten years, there is good chance that we will bring one or two countries at the end of the negotiating process. We could close the chapters with Montenegro until the end of 2026, with Albania until the end of 2027. Even Mr. Vučić said a few days ago when he got the enlargement report that he is willing to do everything to align Serbia’s legislation with the European acquis. I think this is a huge success. Still, the actions have to follow”, Kos said.

She added that the war in Ukraine has brought new momentum to the enlargement process, and we should build on this so that the countries who applied later are not competitors to the countries that applied earlier.

Values will not be sacrificed for geopolitical dimension

Presenting her vision of the enlargement process, Marta Kos said that the candidate countries should demonstrate strong political commitments, “particularly in the critical areas, such as justice reform, judicial independence, and fight against the corruption”.

“I will not hesitate to propose the corrective measures, particularly in the case of serious or prolonged stagnation or backsliding. Those who undertake the necessary reforms should reap the benefits of their efforts, and move towards the EU accession. Also, we can facilitate the gradual accession of our partners to the key sectors of the EU Single Market if the reforms are implemented”, she underlined.

Asked about the potential contradiction between a geopolitical necessity of enlargement and the need for the candidates to implement the reforms, Kos reiterated that the EU can only accept the members who will be able to finish all the negotiating chapters and who stick to the values.

“I agree with that somebody could say that there is tension between the geopolitical situation, which is not easy nowadays, especially this week… If we want to be consistent, and I think we should be, then we should take care of the integrity of the enlargement process, and this is crucial for me. I will firmly uphold the merit-based approach because it is fair. But because of this geopolitical dimension, we also have to help those countries… My task will be to help countries get ready”, Kos said.

She commented on the outcome of the US presidential election and said she saw a positive side of the result.

“I think we should make more out of what Europe is, based on the values. The whole negotiating process is based on starting with fundamentals and finishing with fundamentals… Perhaps we will be the last part of the world that is really defending the values and this is today more important than ever”, Kos said.

She also added that the only way the EU can keep its credibility regarding enlargement is to stick to the internal reforms, which should run in parallel to the reforms in the candidate countries.

Bilateral disputes – no to a “land swap” between Serbia and Kosovo

In the context of the re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, Kos was asked about the idea of “land swap” between Serbia and Kosovo, which was floated during his previous term. She rejected this possibility if she becomes a Commissioner.

“This is out of the question. The new European Commission, and I, if elected, will not be following these tendencies”, Kos said.

She also elaborated further on Trump’s election, saying that, what happens from January when he takes office is not known, but what is most important is that the EU “should start relying on what Europe can and must do, we should not be relying on what other actors might do”.

“We need to ask ourselves what we intend to do in order to become a key player. Let us trust ourselves that we can take important steps alone, or with new partners”, she said.

Several MEPs from Bulgaria asked Kos about the dispute with North Macedonia. Kos said that, if she is confirmed as a Commissioner, she will do everything not to include new bilateral disputes in the accession talks.

“But we have a situation like in your country (Bulgaria) that it is now a part of the process and once we have this as a part of the negotiating process we have much more tools how to help the candidate countries and the member state to find a solution. So, there is no other way, and I cannot set the dates how long the developments should be. We should resolve the dispute on the grounds of our values, so helping the member states and helping the candidates will be a very important part of my work”, Kos said.

She added that renegotiating the negotiating framework, which was proposed by the current government of North Macedonia, is not realistic.

“Zero tolerance towards all actions against civil society”

According to Marta Kos, at the heart of the efforts which the EU makes regarding the enlargement, there must be also be “the sustained engagement with the civil society”.

“I strongly believe in the power of the civil society to hold leaders accountable. I will apply a zero tolerance towards all the actions against the civil society organisations, human rights defenders and journalists”, she stressed.

Kos added that the benefits of the EU membership should be communicated more effectively.

“I will listen carefully to the concerns of the citizens. We need to actively communicate what we do, and why the enlargement is so good for Europe. Likewise, the communication in the enlargement countries is an integral part of getting the support and understanding of what the EU membership means”, she underlined.

Kos pledged that she would be visiting member states as commissioner to work on the communication of benefits of the EU enlargement, which should also be adapted to the individual countries.

In addition, she stated if she is confirmed by the European Parliament, she will make an effort to strengthen inter-institutional cooperation, “including the cooperation between the European Commission and the European Parliament”.