Marta Kos passes the hearing in the European Parliament

BRUSSELS – Marta Kos has received the green light from the European Parliament to be the next European Commissioner for Enlargement. This was confirmed for the European Western Balkans by the sources from the EP.

The members of the relevant Committees supported the candidacy of Kos shortly after her hearing. This means that she had received the backing of at least a two-thirds majority of the MEPs.

Five years ago, Hungary’s nominee for the same position, Olivér Várhelyi, did not receive a green light immediately but was instead required to answer additional written questions.

The entire European Commission will be subjected to a vote in the European Parliament plenary after individual hearings are completed. The earliest timeframe for the process to conclude is the end of November.