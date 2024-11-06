European and Balkan leaders congratulate Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections

Shortly after Donald Trump publicly declared “a magnificent victory” in the US presidential election this morning, a number of world leaders congratulated the Republican nominee via social media. Addressing his supports in Florida, Trump said that they would usher in “a new golden age of America”. On the other hand, it was reported that the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would not give any speech until later today.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the first Western stateman to congratulate the Republican candidate.

“Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity”, Macron wrote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen “warmly congratulated” Trump. She added: ”The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So, let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them”.

I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 6, 2024

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Trump, and stressed: “The EU will pursue its course in line with the strategic agenda as a strong, united, competitive and sovereign partner while defending the rules-based multilateral system”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlined that the countries “have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic”, and “we will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens”.

According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, “Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further”.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte claimed that Trump’s leadership “will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong”, underlining that he looks forward to working with Trump again “to advance peace through strength through NATO”.

I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO. — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Trump’s victory is “enormous”, and “much needed for the world”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he looked forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.

“We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations”, Zelenskyy underlined.

The Western Balkans leaders also congratulated Donald Trump on his electoral success.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić noted that “together, we face the serious challenges ahead”, adding that “Serbia is committed to working with the USA for stability, growth, and peace”.

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory. Together, we face the serious challenges ahead. Serbia is committed to working with the USA for stability, growth, and peace

pic.twitter.com/lE4DlFCNRR — Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) November 6, 2024

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that for for Republika Srpska and himself, “Trump’s victory symbolizes a return to the values we value – family, freedom of choice and the right to preserve our own traditions”.

Dodik and his supporters gathered this morning in Banja Luka for a celebration of Trump’s victory, which Dodik also called a “victory of Republika Srpska and Serbian people”.

“The outgoing administration was unfair to us, it was dysfunctional, and we expect that Trump’s administration will be more objective”, Dodik wrote on X.

Побједа Доналда Трампа допринијела је да америчка застава поново буде у Палати Републике.

Ово је и наша побједа. Tо значи да ћемо и ми у Српској имати бар мало више шанси да са становишта наших интереса можемо да допремо до центара моћи одлучивања. Република Српска је жељела да… pic.twitter.com/dNzKgVsQHs — Милорад Додик (@MiloradDodik) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama congratulated Donald Trump on the “remarkable victory”, stressing that it was a true honour “to work alongside the 46th President of the United States” (Joseph Biden).

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić congratulated Trump “on an amazing comeback”. According to him: “The best is yet to come for both of our countries!”

Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti wrote that the US is “a key ally, friend and partner” to Kosovo, and “we look forward to working together for progress and peace”.

Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump on your electoral victory. The US is a key ally, friend and partner to Kosova and we look forward to working together for progress and peace. — Albin Kurti (@albinkurti) November 6, 2024

Commenting on Trump’s success, North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski underlined that “Macedonia remains committed to building even stronger ties with the United States, as a strategic ally and friend, which will continue to strengthen the stability and progress of the entire region”.