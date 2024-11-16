Belgrade Security Conference 2024 to take place from 18 to 20 November

BELGRADE – The third annual Belgrade Security Conference (BSC) is taking place from 18 to 20 November under the motto: ”In Defence of Humanity”. The panel discussions will address the pressing issues and complex questions, such as the challenges for the Transatlantic partnership, consequences of the war in Ukraine, the enlargement of the EU, future of the democracy in the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood, as well as the socio-political environment in the Western Balkans.

“Ever since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the devastating conflict in Gaza that began in October last year, the darkest moments of human history have threatened to become our daily reality. The precondition for effectively responding to the current challenges is to defend democracy at home, both in Europe, its allies and the Balkans”, the announcement reads.

Among the confirmed speakers at the conference are Federica Mogherini, Rector of the College of Europe and Director of the European Union Diplomatic Academy, René Troccaz, Special Envoy for the Western Balkans of the French Republic, Nathalie Tocci, Director of the Institute for International Affairs, Thomas Hacker and Boris Mijatović, Members of the German Bundestag, Tanja Miščević, Minister of European Integration of Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret, Head of the Delegation of European Union to Serbia and Dritan Abazović, the former Prime Minister of Montenegro.

The conference will be opened on 18 November by Srđan Cvijić, President of International Advisory Committee of Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP), followed by a panel on the world after the EU and US elections and the Lighthouse Award 2024 ceremony.

According to the organisers of the event, the Belgrade Security Conference is the biggest high-level Western Balkan conference on foreign policy and security.

European Western Balkans will be a media partner of the Belgrade Security Conference 2024.