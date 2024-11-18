An exhibition titled “Ukraine: Love+War” opened in Belgrade

BELGRADE – A photo exhibition showcasing the daily lives of Ukrainian citizens facing Russian aggression was inaugurated on Friday at the European House in Belgrade. The exhibition, titled Ukraine: War + Love, features 50 selected photographs from the book of the same name. At the opening, Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia Volodymyr Tolkach stated that Russia’s aggression, which began almost 1,000 days ago, has been a turning point in the lives of Ukrainians, profoundly changing their reality since the attack.

Head of the Political Section at the EU Delegation Črtomir Peter Fišinger emphasized that the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia aim to thwart its military plans and target individuals responsible for the aggression.

“Next Tuesday will mark 1,000 days since the aggression began—1,000 days of death and suffering. We cannot fully grasp the pain experienced by the people of Ukraine. These photographs stand as evidence of heroism, love, suffering, and hope for peace,” Tolkach said at the European House.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret, highlighted that the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine represents recognition of its efforts to reform and progress on the European path, despite Russia’s aggression, which has also underscored the

Deputy Director of the Open Society Foundation Western Balkans, Miodrag Milosavljević, remarked that the first 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia’s invasion have profoundly changed the lives of people in Ukraine while also reminding Balkan citizens of the preciousness of peace.