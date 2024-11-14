What is the take of the MEPs in charge of the Western Balkans on the hearing of Kaja Kallas?

BRUSSELS – MEPs in charge of the Western Balkans welcome the fact that Kaja Kallas, during her confirmation hearing, talked about the need to strengthen the strategic autonomy and security of the EU and that she stressed the need for further enlargement in the next five years. However, some of them also stressed that they expected to hear more details about Kallas’ future engagement in the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue.

According to Kallas, there are two “urgent priorities” for the EU – to help Ukraine win the war against Russia, by providing sufficient means, and to find the solution for the difficult situation in the Middle East. Also, she remarked that the EU should invest more in security, because “actors such as Russia, China, North Korea and Iran aim to change the rules-based international order”.

Answering the question regarding the situation in the Western Balkans, she briefly stated that she would “invest a lot of time and energy in the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue”, as well as regularly meet with the politicians in Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to find the way in which the Dayton Agreement can be “further developed”, so that the country can move forward on the European path.

In addition, Kaja Kallas underlined that if she was entrusted with the role of the High Representative, she would work closely with the Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, reiterating that the EU accession will continue to be a merit-based process.

Andreas Schieder: I expect her to be strongly committed to the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue

Commenting on Kallas’ hearing, Andreas Schieder (S&D), EP Standing Rapporteur for Albania, states for EWB that the European Union should play a more active role on the international stage.

“It is slowly getting more and more uncomfortable for Europe in international politics – after the election of (Donald) Trump, we cannot rely on the USA anymore to protect us. This is why, it is of utmost importance to strengthen our strategic autonomy. In recent years, the EU has often been too slow, too divided or not present enough in international conflicts. In the future, we must again act as a reliable peace broker, acting more rapidly and speaking with one voice”, Schieder says.

He also expects a strong commitment from the new High Representative to continue the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and for Kallas “to take this important role as a mediator seriously”. According to Schieder, “this is crucial for the stability of the entire Western Balkans”.

Thomas Waitz: We hope that Kallas will work closely with the Commissioner for Enlargement

In a similar vein, Thomas Waitz, EP Standing Rapporteur for North Macedonia, and a member of Greens/EFA in the EP, states for European Western Balkans that he is happy about the commitment of Kaja Kallas “to a success story on enlargement in the next five years”.

“She did not go into detail indeed but we hope she will work closely with the Commissioner for Enlargement, which will likely be Marta Kos, to make this a priority. We would have appreciated some more concrete elaborations on the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, which does fall within her direct responsibility”, Waitz says.

Tonino Picula: Although strongly oriented towards Ukraine, Kallas highlighted the context of the close neighbourhood

On the other hand, Tonino Picula (S&D), EP Standing Rapporteur for Serbia, says for EWB that it should be noted that Kaja Kallas is not the Commissioner for Enlargement and that “we had hearing of Marta Kos last week”.

“Kallas pointed out that she looked forward to working with the new Commissioner for Enlargement, as well as with the Commissioner for the Mediterranean because this close cooperation is foreseen by the organization of the new Commission. She comes from a group of Liberals, therefore the same political family as Commissioner for Enlargement, which could mean that in the new Commission, the enlargement policy will get a lot of institutional support”, Picula states.

Tonino Picula stresses that the questions dictated the content of the confirmation hearing of Kaja Kallas, “and the questions were primarily focused by the coordinator and the members of the EP on the situation after the election of the new/old President of the USA, which is at moment the most important issue for the EU”.

“In addition, the people are reasonably interested in the possible consequences of the increasing Russian aggression in Ukraine and escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, because there are frequently different opinions across the EU when it comes to these crises. In this regard, Kallas will have a large responsibility in ensuring EU cohesion in the immediate future”, Picula underlines.

He adds that Kallas, “although strongly oriented towards Ukraine, highlighted the context of the close neighbourhood, in such a way that if we do not solve the problems in these places, the consequences of the crises will spill over to us”.

“Anyway, I will welcome if she takes an active role in our neighbourhood and engages in the EU candidate countries regularly because, in these parts of the continent, a lot of energy and timeliness are crucial to achieving results”, Tonino Picula concludes.