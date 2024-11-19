S&D group in the European Parliament: Time to make enlargement a top priority, with Montenegro joining by 2028

BRUSSELS – After more than eleven years without any new members, the EU must change gear on enlargement, with Montenegro on track to join by 2028, states the press release of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the EP, published last night on the occasion of the presentation of the enlargement reports in the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET).

The statement also focused in part on the tragic accident in Novi Sad, Serbia, where a collapse of a part of the roof on 1 November killed 15 people. S&D group supported the protests that ensued and called for the investigation into the causes of the tragedy.

Kathleen Van Brempt, S&D vice-president for enlargement said that it is time to make enlargement the EU’s top priority.

“After more than eleven years without any new members, we must change gear. Montenegro is on track to join by 2028, and Albania has set an ambitious, yet achievable, goal to be prepared for membership by 2030”, she said.

She added that it is equally important to ensure a vibrant enlargement process with the EU’s eastern neighbours who are aspiring to join.

“We call for continued and unequivocal support for Ukraine with all means available – for fighting Russia and advancing on the path to the EU. The EU must also be ready to step in if the new US administration under Donald Trump withdraws or reduces its support for Ukraine”, Van Brempt said.

She added that the whole process must of course remain merit-based, with the overarching goal of ensuring democracy, the rule of law and fundamental values in the EU’s immediate neighbourhood and new members.

“All aspiring countries still have work to do when it comes to the respect of the rule of law, media freedom, and the fight against corruption”, Van Brempt concluded.

Novi Sad tragedy also in focus

Nacho Sánchez Amor, S&D spokesperson on foreign affairs reflected on the situation in Serbi where, he said, the S&D group has repeatedly observed “a blatant disregard for the rule of law, media freedom and civil society, together with untamed corruption and disinformation, which causes great concern”.

“The latest worrying news comes from Novi Sad, where a deadly collapse of the train station roof triggered mass protests against the ruling elite, under the slogan ‘Corruption Kills’. The S&Ds support the protesters, and call for an investigation and the release of the arrested protesters”, Sánchez Amor said.

He added that the group also urged Belgrade and Pristina to take the EU-facilitated dialogue seriously, as this is the only way forward on their respective paths towards the EU.

“At the same time, we expect the new high representative Kaja Kallas to come up with fresh ideas on how to end the deadlock”, Sánchez Amor said.