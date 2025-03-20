Serbian parliamentary opposition presents a proposal for a transitional government

BELGRADE – The majority of the parliamentary opposition in Serbia officially called today for the formation of a transitional government, referred to as the “Government of Public Trust.” A joint press conference in the Serbian Parliament was held by MPs from the Green-Left Front, the People’s Movement of Serbia, Serbia Center, the New Democratic Party of Serbia, the Renewal Movement of the Kingdom of Serbia, the Movement of Free Citizens, and the Freedom and Justice Party.

Following the confirmation of the resignation of Prime Minister Miloš Vučević on Wednesday, 19 March, by the National Assembly, a 30-day deadline for the parliament to elect a new government started.

At the press conference, opposition representatives stated that in cooperation with socio-political movements—particularly with universities currently under blockade—they would propose a candidate for prime minister of the transitional government, as well as at least one Deputy Prime Minister.

Biljana Đorđević, co-president of the Green-Left Front, stated that the transitional government would serve a maximum term of nine months, after which free elections would be held.

Đorđević emphasized that the government’s main task would be to organize free elections, starting with a revision of the electoral roll, in line with recommendations from the organization CRTA, and the adoption of new electoral laws.

She stressed that ministries responsible for fulfilling student demands could not remain under the control of the current government and that the candidate for prime minister must be a non-partisan figure.

Đorđević said that the opposition is extending an invitation to parliamentary parties, the academic community, and experts, stressing the need for broad consensus. “It is crucial that these individuals have no ties to corruption scandals,” she added.

According to the document drafted by the opposition, they intend to propose ministers for the following ministries: Public Administration and Local Government, Interior, Information and Telecommunications, Education, Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Justice, Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs, and Finance.

“The current government must not have any control over these ministries in the Government of Public Trust,” the document states. It also notes that other ministries may be managed with some flexibility, taking into account the experiences of previous transitional governments in Serbia.

Regarding the media, the opposition demands a complete overhaul of the management of the Radio-Television of Serbia (RTS) and the establishment of political pluralism on national broadcast television channels. The proposal also includes the creation of a special prosecutor’s office with prosecutorial police dedicated to tackling corruption among public officials.

Speaking after the opposition, Speaker of the National Assembly Ana Brnabić (SNS) stated that the opposition, with its proposal for a transitional government, had “shamelessly issued an ultimatum to the authorities in an attempt to install themselves in power without public support.”

“There is no way this will happen without the will of the people. This is arrogant, and narcissistic. This is not a transitional government—this is Đilas’s government, designed to drag Serbia back into the past and enable looting. How are you not ashamed!?” Brnabić said at a press conference in the Parliament’s main hall, referring to Dragan Đilas, leader of the Freedom and Justice Party.

She argued that the proposal was unconstitutional, claiming that the opposition was avoiding elections “because they know that President Aleksandar Vučić has unquestionable legitimacy and the strongest public support.”