European Parliament adopts reports on Serbia and Kosovo

STRASBOURG – Members of the European Parliament adopted today reports on Serbia and Kosovo, drafted by Tonino Picula (S&D) and Riho Terras (EPP) respectively. The reports are Parliament’s response to the 2023 and 2024 European Commission Reports on the two candidate countries. The report on Serbia was supported by 419 MEPs, while 113 MEPs voted against and 88 abstained. Meanwhile, 353 MEPs voted in favour of the resolution on Kosovo, 145 voted against and 78 abstained. The vote was preceded by a debate in the plenary of the EP yesterday evening, during which the Rapporteurs presented the main findings, while European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos presented her position.